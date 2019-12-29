Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $87.10 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00008863 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, RightBTC, Bitinka and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, Nanex, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitinka, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Coindeal, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.