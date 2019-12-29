Nano One Day Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00008915 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon and Binance. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $87.82 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01822440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.02872661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00628563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00062641 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393012 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Mercatox, Gate.io, Nanex, Bitinka, Coindeal, CoinEx, Binance, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

