Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Update

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,533. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $374.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.