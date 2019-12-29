NaPoleonX Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $1,011.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

