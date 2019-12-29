Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $246,925.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00066627 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,083,560 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

