Nash Exchange Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00012446 BTC on popular exchanges including Aphelion, Switcheo Network and TOKOK.

Nash Exchange Token Profile

Nash Exchange's launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io.

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, TOKOK and Aphelion. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

