National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,446 shares of company stock worth $1,863,366. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in National Research by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 328.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Research by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NRC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Research has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.