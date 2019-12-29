National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 700,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,543. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.06. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,711.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

