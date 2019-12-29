Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Reaches Market Cap of $17,280.00

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $17,280.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00345857 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013594 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,296,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE.

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

