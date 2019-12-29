Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $43,273.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $48,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,455.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,797 shares of company stock worth $160,452. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

