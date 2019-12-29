NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 8.9% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Binance, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $204,389.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004775 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,004,903 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

