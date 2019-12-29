Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $34,887.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

