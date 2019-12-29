Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 47,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.88. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

