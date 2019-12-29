Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $6.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $38,553.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022412 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008090 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,876,090 coins and its circulating supply is 15,245,534 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

