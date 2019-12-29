Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and Trade Satoshi. Neblio has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $41,608.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,874,573 coins and its circulating supply is 15,244,169 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.