Nebula AI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $582,658.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,876,958,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

