Nebulas Trading 0% Higher This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, BCEX, Allcoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,898,819 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, LBank, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.