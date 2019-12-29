Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0688 on Major Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $4,447.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00057399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00084956 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00069670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,410.20 or 1.00293974 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

