NEM (XEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.04 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. NEM has a total market cap of $294.41 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Poloniex, Koineks, Kryptono, Bittrex, B2BX, Bithumb, Iquant, Zaif, Cryptomate, Indodax, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Binance, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Huobi, Bitbns and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.