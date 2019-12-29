Neo Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidebit. Neo has a market cap of $659.34 million and $442.06 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bitinka, Livecoin, Bibox, COSS, TDAX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, BigONE, Koinex, CoinEx, Upbit, Ovis, LBank, Coinnest, Gate.io, BCEX, Exrates, BitMart, Tidebit, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, HitBTC, BitForex, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Switcheo Network, Liquid, Huobi, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

