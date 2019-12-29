Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Short Interest Update

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. Equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

