Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of -1.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Netflix stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.66. Netflix has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

