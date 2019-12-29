NetKoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $24,007.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00344450 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013580 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010057 BTC.

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

