Neumark 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $165.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liqui. In the last week, Neumark has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

