Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0171

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $667,798.00 and $2,356.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

