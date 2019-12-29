New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 855,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 368,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $66.71. 357,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

