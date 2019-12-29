New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will announce $115.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. New Senior Investment Group posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year sales of $462.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.02 million, with estimates ranging from $365.35 million to $460.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Senior Investment Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

SNR opened at $7.64 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $631.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

