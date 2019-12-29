Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0000

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 4% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $79,037.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,308,004,164 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

