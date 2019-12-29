Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Nexo has a market cap of $54.45 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Allbit, Bancor Network and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

