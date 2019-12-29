NEXT (NET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174,336.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $174,336.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00588958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

