Nexty (NTY) Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Nexty has a market cap of $1.85 million and $7,499.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

