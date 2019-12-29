Nexus Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $23,486.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Trade By Trade.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

