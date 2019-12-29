Nimiq Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $90,978.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00627426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395323 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,067,642,413 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,392,413 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

