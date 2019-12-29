Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $109,216.00 and approximately $647.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.