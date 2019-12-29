Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 65,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,604. The stock has a market cap of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.47. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574,135 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

