NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $61,517.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $50.98 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,483.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.01799201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02871901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00586113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00629663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062161 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00395539 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

