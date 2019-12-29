Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,860,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 28,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 2,576,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,257. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

