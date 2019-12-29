NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,734.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $515,216.00 and $14,734.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.