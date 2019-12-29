Noku Price Tops $0.0293 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Noku has a total market cap of $695,815.00 and $462.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.