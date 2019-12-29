NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $272,950.00 and approximately $3,908.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000940 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,632,418 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

