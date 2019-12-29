Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,885. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

