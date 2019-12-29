Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $195.20. 490,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

