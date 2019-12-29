Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NTIC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

