Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NTIC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

