Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NWN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 135,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

