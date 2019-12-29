Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

