Novacoin Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004922 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $853,516.00 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058232 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084215 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000925 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00071864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,467.50 or 1.00273250 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.