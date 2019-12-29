NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $434,931.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,691.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

