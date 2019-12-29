NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.78 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 173.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $7,249.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

