Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,179. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $27,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 498,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 417,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,472,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,811,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

